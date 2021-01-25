Newport council adds positions to fire department, mulls options to pay for new staff

NEWPORT — There are three new open positions with the Newport Fire Department, and the town council is hoping to find a funding source to pay for them to avoid raising taxes.
The Newport Town Council met for its regular meeting Jan. 14 and after deliberation, unanimously ratified a poll to create three new firefighter/paramedic positions in the fire department. The action creates the positions and a budget amendment to fund them.
The department has been asking for more staff because, according to a report from Fire Chief Ben Whitley Nov. 20, the department is extremely understaffed for its district size and call volume.
During the council’s discussion of the three proposed positions, Councilman David Heath said his concern wasn’t if the positions were needed or not, but the potential financial effects of adding them to the fiscal 2021-2022 budget.
“Based on projections, it looks like we may see a $50,000 shortfall in the fire department (revenue),” Mr. Heath said.
He went on to say the proposed positions pose a $290,000 expense increase.
“The council needs to acknowledge that unless we find another revenue stream, we’re looking at a 5-cent increase to the ad valorem property tax rate,” Mr. Heath said.
The current ad valorem tax rate is 39.5 cents per $100 of property value.
Councilman Mark Eadie, a longtime proponent of the fire department, said it has made “changes and adjustments” in the last few years to meet the needs and expectations of the community.
“I think these positions are imperative,” Mr. Eadie said. “We should be prepared to make these adjustments (to the tax rate) if necessary. I’m prepared to do what it takes to get these people on board.”
Mayor Dennis Barber said the council is in “a bad situation” in regard to town staffing levels, particularly in the fire and police departments.
“Right now we need the staff,” he said. “We’ve got to have Fire/EMS staff. Public safety takes a lot out of this community.”
Chief Whitley said he agreed with Mr. Heath that if no other alternatives present themselves, a tax rate increase would be necessary.
“I don’t think we have any choice but to put more people on staff,” he said.
In other news at the meeting, the council received two rezoning requests, one for property at 982 Chatham St. and another for 501 East Chatham St. The council unanimously opened the public hearing on the 501 East Chatham St. rezoning request, which was continued to a meeting Wednesday, where the council unanimously approved rezoning the lot from CH (commercial highway) district to R-20 (single family residential) district. Bonnie Winters of Morehead City requested the rezoning.
According to Town Planner J.P. Duncan, Ms. Winters is requesting the rezoning in order to put a mobile home on the lot.
As for the other rezoning request, the council unanimously sent a request from Gull Tree Service LLC to rezone the lot at 982 Chatham St. from R-20A (residential) district to LI-CD (light industrial conditional use) district back to the planning board. The planning board met on Tuesday, during which it unanimously recommended approving the rezoning. The council, meanwhile, unanimously scheduled at its special meeting Wednesday a public hearing for the rezoning request for the next regular council meeting Thursday, Feb. 11.
The following also occurred at the Jan. 14 meeting:
- The council unanimously approved a $46,479 budget amendment for an upgrade for the generator and pad at the town’s lift station No. 1.
- The council unanimously approved declaring a 2000 Olympian generator as surplus and disposing of it as such.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including minutes from the Dec. 10 meeting.
- The council unanimously went into closed session to consult with the town attorney. No action was taken after.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.