RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to follow state and federal laws and practice safe hunting techniques as dove season opens Saturday.
The 2020-21 season for mourning and white-winged dove is separated into three segments: Sept. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 10; Saturday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 30. All hunters must follow applicable licensing requirements and hunting regulations.
The daily bag limit is 15 doves and shooting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset for the entire season, including opening day. Hunting of migratory game birds by any method is not allowed on Sundays.
It is a violation of state and federal law to take migratory game birds with the use or aid of salt, grain, fruit or any other bait. Additionally, hunters need to be aware an area is considered baited for 10 days following the removal of all salt, grain or other feed.
Migratory gamebirds may be hunted in agricultural areas where grain has been distributed as the result of normal agricultural operations. Information regarding agriculture and planting techniques may be obtained from a local N.C. State Extension Service Center. In Carteret County, the center is located at the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City at 303 College Circle. Its phone number is 252-222-6352.
The WRC advises dove hunters to follow these safety tips:
- Adhere to established safe zones of fire.
- Be sure to have the correct ammunition for your firearm.
- Never shoot at low-flying birds.
- Never place decoys on utility lines.
For more information on mourning doves, visit ncwildlife.org/mourning-dove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.