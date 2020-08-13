Carteret County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 400 total

CARTERET COUNTY — Confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 400 in Carteret County Thursday, with 74 of those cases reportedly active.
County officials said in the Thursday COVID-19 update that due to an error in the state system that reports positive results to the county, five positive cases reported Wednesday have been removed. With the error taken into account, Wednesday’s revised number of COVID-19 cases is 392, rather than 397 as previously reported.
Eight additional cases were confirmed Thursday for the new overall total of 400. The death toll remains at six, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus stands at 320.
In addition, five COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The county provides COVID-19 case updates weekdays by about 4 p.m. via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County Government Facebook page. The website also contains a map showing the breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code.
According to the map, Newport zip code 28570 leads the county in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 178, as well as one death. Health officials also note cases in zip codes where the population is less than 500 are not reflected on the map unless the zip code has five or more cases.
To date, health providers have completed 5,646 COVID-19 tests, with 5,082 negative results, three inconclusive and 161 pending tests.
