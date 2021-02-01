BEAUFORT — The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority Thursday approved the creation of a business manager position to handle day-to-day operations at the Michael J. Smith Field Airport.
The airport authority discussed the new position in closed session during its regular meeting Thursday evening, which was held via Zoom. After the closed session, the authority reconvened in open session and approved creating the position.
Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson said when he took over the manager role about a year ago, one of his goals was to examine the workflow at the airport and determine if any improvements could be made. After several months, he said he recognized the need for an additional person to help handle day-to-day administrative tasks at the airport.
“One of my challenges when I was brought on was to analyze the office work and identify how the office should be structured to accomplish the most work with the most efficient method,” he told the News-Times. “…After four or five months, it became apparent a large part of the workload was administrative, and because of the workload, I wasn’t able to address some of the other duties an airport manager needs to deal with.”
Mr. Vinson said he discussed the new position County Manager Tommy Burns and Assistant Manager Gene Foxworth, who both agreed with his assessment that the position was needed. A current county employee has expressed interest in the new position.
The person selected for the business manager position would be a Carteret County employee, and the county’s payroll cost for the individual would be deducted from the current funds the county designates to the airport on an annual basis. As a contract has not yet been signed, Mr. Vinson did not reveal the name or salary of the individual who is interested in the position.
Once the new business manager is brought on, Mr. Vinson will work part time training the individual and part time on an as-needed basis on other duties. He said once the business manager settles in, the position of airport manager may be reevaluated.
