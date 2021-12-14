MOREHEAD CITY — Highway 70 in the commercial corridor of Morehead City is back open to traffic after an incident involving a suicidal subject caused law enforcement to close the highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon.
Law enforcement officials confirmed to a News-Times reporter on scene Tuesday around 3 p.m. that the subject had been detained. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post the subject was being transported to the hospital for evaluation.
The CCSO’s special response team responded, along with the Morehead City Police Department, State Highway Patrol and Carteret County Emergency Services.
Highway 70 was shut down between McCabe Road and Highway 24 while the incident was ongoing, causing severe traffic backups. The highway was fully reopened in both directions as of about 3:10 p.m.
This is a developing report.
