Mother, daughter pair charged after failing to stop at Radio Island checking station

BEAUFORT — Carteret County sheriff’s deputies and Morehead City police officers arrested Sunshine Marie Foy, 40, and her daughter, Daisy Star Foy, 21, Thursday after the pair failed to stop at a license checking station on Radio Island.
According to a Thursday release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Sunshine Foy, of Wayland Court in Gloucester, operated a vehicle traveling east on Highway 70 and passed through a checking station. She was later pulled over by deputies and reportedly admitted she did not stop because her driver’s license was revoked.
Upon further investigation, CCSO said deputies discovered a concealed handgun, marijuana and 12 grams of heroin in the vehicle.
Sunshine Foy was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no operator’s license. She is being held at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $15,000 bond.
Daisy Foy, of Bolton, S.C., was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
