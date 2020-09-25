Cedar Point agrees to conservation agreement for park land

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night approved a conservation easement that should be the last step in obtaining a long-approved $1.01 million state grant to help pay for the 2019 purchase of 56 acres of waterfront land for Cedar Point’s first park.
Town Administrator David Rief will now send the easement agreement, which limits where the town can construct improvements in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park on the White Oak River and Boathouse Creek, to the state Clean Water Management Trust Fund, a grant agency, for final approval.
Once the CWMTF signs off on the easement, it should release the grant funds, which were approved last year, Mr. Rief said last week.
He told commissioners Tuesday night the agreement limits construction of bathrooms and other improvements, such as picnic areas and parking lots, to 7 acres of the park, most near the entrance at the end of Masonic Avenue. The agreement, once approved, will be permanent, unless the town is willing to repay grant money.
The town’s $2.8 million purchase of the land was mostly funded by a $2.5 million bond referendum overwhelmingly approved by town voters in 2018. Before the referendum, town officials said grant money would be used to help pay down the debt incurred by the sale of the bonds, which were purchased by a bank in New York.
The annual 20-year payback to the bank is about $185,000. The bank allows the town two lump-sum payments to reduce the debt during the term.
Although the town’s purchase of the land was primarily intended to create the first park in Cedar Point, the CWMTF awards grants to help preserve and improve water quality. That was also one of the town’s goals, since the land previously had been zoned for multifamily development that would have increased impervious surface and led to more polluted stormwater runoff entering adjacent waters.
The park now consists of a system of unpaved trails and a temporary kayak launch. The CWMTF agreement allows paving of at least some of the trails, Mr. Rief said Tuesday night during the board’s meeting held via Zoom. It also allows observation platforms and benches and a permanent kayak launch at the water end of the park.
In addition, Mr. Rief said, the agreement will allow the town to use the park for special events, such as CedarFest, a once-annual popular event that hasn’t been held the last couple of years after it was disrupted by bad weather two years in a row.
The town must get the state’s approval to put in bathrooms, which would be served by a septic tank system, not a package treatment plant.
Commissioner John Nash, who serves as the town’s parks and recreation supervisor, made the motion to approve the easement agreement. He was joined in the affirmative vote by commissioners Frankie Winberry, Pam Castellano and Gary Bray.
In a related matter, the board agreed, by consensus, to hold off on repairs to an old dock in the park. Repairs would allow more of the dock to be used, Mr. Rief said, but he added he was not confident hiring an engineer to scope out the project without board approval.
Mayor Scott Hatsell said he didn’t “see much benefit to a few more feet” of usable dock.
“I’d rather see what we can do to get a grant to replace it,” he said.
Mr. Nash agreed.
“I’m a firm believer in access to the pier,” he said, “but I’d say, ‘hold off.’ I think we can come up with grant money or money from the town.”
The board agreed to revisit the matter next month.
