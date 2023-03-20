PELETIER — Peletier commissioners took no action in a Friday morning special meeting after hearing a membership pitch from David Bone, executive director of the Eastern Carolina Council (ECC).
Town Commissioner Tim Quinn said Monday he was receptive to the idea of joining the organization and believes other board members were too.
”My feeling it was well received by the board, and I hope we will look into it more and take action at our next (April) meeting,” Quinn said.
Mayor Dale Sowers, during the board’s regular meeting earlier this month, suggested the special meeting earlier this month and said he believes there are many things the council can do to help the town.
He added that the annual cost of membership is $300.
The ECC is a multi-county local government planning and development organization. It’s one of 16 councils of government in North Carolina and serves Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Green, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Wayne counties and has worked on ordinances for some towns in Carteret County.
According to the ECC website, the regional councils are forums where local officials determine priorities for the larger area in which their communities are an integral part.
The ECC region encompasses a land mass of 5,710 square miles and serves a population of over 652,000.
The website states the ECC is a conduit between local governments and state/federal partners.
ECC’s Planning and Economic Development Department provides professional planning, economic and community development services to member governments and partners at the local and regional levels. It also provides technical assistance to local governments and administers projects and programs to benefit the region’s citizens.
Peletier residents and some of its commissioners have been urging the town to seek help in planning and development issues since rapid development and population growth began a few years ago.
Before he resigned earlier this year, Commissioner Steven Overby was pushing the town to join the N.C. League of Municipalities, which, in addition to providing some of the same services as the ECC, represents towns and cities in lobbying the state General Assembly.
Quinn said the ECC annual membership cost is about one third of the League of Municipalities cost, and the ECC often works with the league on issues affecting local governments in eastern North Carolina.
“I think they can help us in a lot of ways,” he said Monday.
