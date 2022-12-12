BROAD CREEK — Fire truck sirens blared with the sounds of Christmas cheer Saturday as Santa and Mrs. Claus traveled through the streets of the Broad Creek and Gales Creek communities handing out candy to children.
For many years, the Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department has sponsored the event, which simply involves a firefighter or volunteer riding on the back of a fire truck in a Santa suit, handing out candy to youngsters who excitedly wait along roadsides.
This year, firefighter Christopher Rippeth portrayed Santa, with his girlfriend and volunteer Kristiana Vayda serving as Mrs. Claus.
Lt. Mark Rippeth with the Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department, father of the young firefighter dressed as Santa, drove the truck, with lights flashing and sirens blaring. Lt. Rippeth said because of the rapid development in the Broad Creek area, volunteers had to quickly make up more bags of candy to hand out to children this year.
“We usually make up 1,000 bags and hand out 800. But this year we made up 1,100 bags, and had to make a few more,” Lt. Rippeth said. “We’ve added several new housing divisions in the community, which means more children.”
Regardless, the group said it’s worth the extra effort to spread holiday cheer.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.