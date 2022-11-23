BOGUE — Bogue Town Council members agreed Nov. 21 on the list of dates for holiday closings and meetings for 2023.
Board members discussed the lists during their meeting in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road.
The board agreed to move the date of its January meeting from Jan. 16 to Jan. 9 due to the original meeting date falling on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The board normally meets at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
The town hall, which is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, will be closed on the following dates in 2023: Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day; Jan. 16 for MLK Day; May 29 for Memorial Day; July 4; Sept. 4 for Labor Day; Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving; and Dec. 25-26 for Christmas.
As for town council meetings in 2023, they will be: Jan. 9, Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.
In other action, Town Clerk Shawne Southard reported that all Christmas lights were up on utility poles throughout the town.
“Cape Carteret put them up for us at no cost,” she said.
Southard further reported she issued two sign permits during November to Bogue Station LLC and Cedar Point Hardscape Supply.
Mayor Robert O’Chat reported that the town currently has $633,371 in cash funds. That includes Powell Bill funds, the general fund and petty cash.
Southard said of the $267,970 budgeted for the town for 2022-23, the town has spent $44,537, which is 16.6% of what was budgeted.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.