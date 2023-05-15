MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Department of Social Services will soon implement a program designed to help parents with young children who are struggling with substance misuse and child maltreatment issues.
DSS Director Jessica Adams said the Sobriety Treatment and Recovery Teams (START) program is being offered “to improve outcomes for children and families affected by child maltreatment and substance use disorders. We envision a future where children safely remain in, or can return to, their own homes free from the effects of parental substance use.”
She said START involves a peer support model, and also incorporates behavioral health support services and court systems. DSS Child Protective Services will be the agency that initiates and drives the program.
The goal of START is to “collaborate with families affected by parental substance use disorder and child maltreatment to quickly access treatment so they can achieve sobriety and recovery,” she said.
The initiative will involve parents completing substance use disorder assessments and Clinical Comprehensive Assessments within the first few weeks of being identified by Child Protective Services (CPS).
“We want to ensure quick access from the time of a CPS report to treatment,” she said. “In the past it could take weeks or months before we could even get a substance use assessment.”
One of the main goals of the program is to reduce the number of children entering foster care due to parental substance use. Adams said she wants to reduce the amount of time children remain out of their homes with “temporary safety providers.”
“We want to increase timely reunification rates for children in foster care,” she said.
It is also hoped the program will reduce the recurrence of child maltreatment and “continue to build a trauma responsive culture within Carteret County Child Protective Services,” she said.
Two additional social workers are being hired to work with the program, according to Adams.
County Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said the initiative “is huge for us.”
