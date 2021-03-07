Board to meet Monday
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
To attend the meeting, visit carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/85050065015?pwd=VXlYcDVkMng0U3dnYlJ4NnFVK0NJQT09.
Anyone wishing to make public comment during the meeting should email Consolidated Human Services Board Director Cindy Homan at cindy.holman@carteretcountync.gov ahead of time to share information they would like to see presented.
Agenda items include a Medicaid transformation presentation by Economic Services Program Manager Sharon Lowery, introduction of new Child Welfare Program Manager Kody Krebs, recognition of Department of Social Services Director Clint Lewis, who will retire effective Wednesday, March 31, and updates from Mr. Lewis, Health Department Nursing Director Kim Davis and Ms. Holman.
Under the consent agenda, the board will consider a request to accept $9,750 in additional state funding for the breast and cervical cancer program and approval of 2021 County Consolidated Human Services Board operating procedures.
School board to discuss future of MaST
The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday in the school system’s central office to consider proposals from Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson on the future of the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School.
The meeting will operate with COVID-19 safety guidelines. The meeting’s audio will be streamed for the public on the school system’s YouTube channel, CCPS YouTube Channel and on the school system’s website, carteretcountyschools.org.
There will be a limited number of chairs for the public to adhere to the social distancing requirements. An overflow room with limited seating will be available, as well. Seating will be on a first-come, first-seated basis.
The board of education may take action at this meeting.
Murphy organizes litter cleanup for May 8
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy has organized a districtwide spring cleaning event to encourage litter collection in the stretch of eastern North Carolina he serves.
His initiative, Third District Spring Cleaning, set for Saturday, May 8, encourages constituents to clean roadsides, beaches and parks.
“While driving through the district my wife Wendy and I noted how our beautiful eastern North Carolina has a significant roadside trash problem, and we felt the need to address it,” Rep. Murphy said in a release. “I brag in (Washington) D.C. that we have the most beautiful district in the country and frankly, given the trash problem we have, it is hard to keep saying that.”
Constituents can participate alongside the representative by posting their trash photos on social media using the hashtag #SpringCleanTheEast.
“I’m asking everyone in North Carolina’s Third Congressional District to come together — Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike — in a bipartisan effort to join me in cleaning up our communities. Please join your local church group, YMCA, civic leaders, rotary club or other community organization to give eastern North Carolina a wonderful spring cleaning,” he said.
Cedar Point sells surplus goods
As the result of recent upgrades, the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners authorized the sale of miscellaneous computer equipment, office décor and outdoor power equipment.
Those interested can view the items for sale at town hall at 427 Sherwood Ave. Sales will be at a negotiated price and can’t be finalized before Wednesday.
Inquiries regarding the sale should be directed to Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, at 252-393-7898 or via email at jcalhoun@cedarpointnc.org.
Murphy asks for first doses to be priority
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy signed a letter urging federal health officials to reconsider COVID-19 vaccine guidance for vulnerable populations.
In a Monday release, the congressman, who represents much of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County, said a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be highly effective.
In light of that, two representatives signed a letter to acting Health and Human Services Secretary Norris Cochran asking him to update guidance to encourage more widely dispersed first doses, before moving on with second dose administration.
“If we use this data and make sure everyone from now on waits to get their second dose until everyone else is vaccinated, we would be practically doubling the number of vaccines we have at our disposal,” Rep. Murphy said, in part, in the release. “We can inoculate every vulnerable person once before administering a second dose, which would help us achieve the goal of herd immunity just that much more quickly. I, along with my colleagues, urge acting Secretary Cochran to consider this evidence and alter dosage recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccine. As viral mutations rise, we must do everything we can to get ahead of this virus and such an action will increase first dose vaccine administration immediately.”
School board will meet
The Carteret County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort. The meeting will be broadcast live on the school system’s YouTube channel.
A limited number of chairs will be available for the public because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Public comments should be emailed to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon Tuesday. The subject line should say “public comment.” Include your name and address in the submission. Comments will be read during the board meeting.
Agenda topics include first and second reading of policy revisions due to N.C. School Boards Association updates, awarding of a Wide Area Network service contract, a school bond update and approval of a $1,057,422 budget revision due to monthly adjustments in state, federal, county capital and special revenue funds.
Cedar Point sets spring cleanup
Cedar Point has set Saturday, March 27 as the date for its annual spring cleanup.
Items that will be picked up include tree limbs less than 6 feet long, roots, pine straw, old mulch, small stumps, bushes, hedge clippings and grass clippings.
All items must be at the side of the street by 7:30 a.m. that morning.
Vegetation should not be placed in bags, and piles must not be near utility boxes, polls or fire hydrants.
Beaufort board meets Monday
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will host three public hearings when it convenes Monday for its March meeting.
The board will gather virtually at 6 p.m. on Zoom for the meeting, which is open to the public. Join the meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/94224123921?pwd=WWZRSmlBYkdPS09ET3pidlpNMm9SQT09.
The hearings include rezoning requests for 502 Cedar St. from TR (transitional) to CS-MU (Cedar Street-Mixed Use) district, 823 West Beaufort Road from R-8 (residential) to B-1 (general business) and 1001 Cedar St. from R-8 to CS-MU.
In other action, the board will consider sewer allocation requests for 803 Deerfield Drive and 504 Island Drive, along with appointments to town volunteer boards.
As the consent agenda, commissioners will consider adoption of the fiscal 2020-21 audit contract and minutes from the Jan. 25 work session and Feb. 8 regular meeting.
Waste authority to meet
The Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, which Carteret County is a member of, will meet Thursday in Cove City.
The panel will meet at 2 p.m. at the Tuscarora landfill conference room.
Under regular business, the board will get a report from the nomination committee, elect a new chairperson and vice chairperson, hear updates on roadside litter prevention measures, hear updates on the Newport transfer station expansion and Tuscarora landfill phase three B closure, review budget amendments presented by staff and get an update from the board attorney.
Items on the consent agenda include previous meeting minutes and reports from the finance officer and on status, waste volume and outreach efforts.
The meeting is open to the public.
BOE to attend virtual demonstration
The Carteret County Board of Elections will view a live, virtual demonstration of Hart InterCivic Verity voting equipment Wednesday.
The demonstrations are part of requirements the board must fulfill to complete an equipment purchase this fiscal year.
Two demonstration times are set, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. To join the virtual demonstrations, email BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish at caitlin.sabadish@carteretcountync.gov.
PKS board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle.
The meeting is available to the public online via Zoom, and a link to the meeting will be available at the town website, townofpks.com.
County planners to consider church rezoning
The Carteret County Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request from Island Church of Emerald Isle for a property located off Highway 24 during its upcoming meeting Monday evening.
The commission meets beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort at 302 Court House Square. The rezoning request is in regard to a 1.01-acre property at 3095 Highway 24. The property is currently zoned R-15M (single-family residential) district and the applicants are requesting it be rezoned to R-B (residential business) district.
The panel will also consider approval of minutes from its Feb. 8 regular meeting.
MHC council to hold closed session, regular meetings Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold a closed session to discuss a personnel matter prior to convening for its regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
The council will meet beginning at 4 p.m. for the special closed session in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S 8th St. The regular meeting, also to be held in the council chambers, will follow at 5:30 p.m. No action is expected during closed session.
The regular meeting will also be broadcast live via Zoom. To attend the electronic meeting, contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
