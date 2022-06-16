BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Planning Commission voted Monday night to recommend county commissioners approve a development company’s request to rezone 82.31 acres of property off West Fire Tower Road and Amphitheater Drive near Peletier for a major residential project.
West Fire Tower Road is off Peletier Loop Road, which connects to Highway 58.
The planning commission meeting was in the county commission chambers in the administration building on Courthouse Square.
According to the county rezoning notice sent to nearby property owners, The Hamptons on the White Oak is to include 167 single-family homes, townhomes, bungalows and cottages with possible amenities of a tennis court, chapel, dog park, bocci ball, pickleball courts, walking trails and a marina.
The proposal comes from Dirt2Dreams LLC, which the N.C. Secretary of State’s website says has its principal office at 8291 Crew Drive in Emerald Isle. Specifically, the request is to rezone the acreage from B-1 (General Business District), R-15 (Single-Family Residential District, and R-20 (Single-Family Residential District) to R-10CZ (Single-Family Residential Conditional Zoning District).
The site was formerly known as the “Worthy of the Lamb” area, after a long-running religious play performed in the amphitheater.
Also during the meeting Monday, the commission:
O Recommended county commissioners approve a request by James Johner to rezone a 12-acre property at 1671 Highway 101, Beaufort, from IW-CU (Industrial and Wholesale-Conditional Use District to B-1CZ (General Business-Conditional Zoning District).
O Tabled a request by Bryan and Sherlene Leach to rezone a 1.64-acre property at 1212 Highway 24, Newport, from R-20 (Single-Family Residential District) to B-1 (General Business District).
O Recommended county commissioners approve a request from Linwood Parker to for preliminary plat approval for Indian Trace Village.
This proposed subdivision would have nine residential lot on a 13.38-acre property at 1337 Highway 101, Beaufort.
O Recommended county commissioners grant preliminary plat approval for Ballantine Grove phases two and three by Salt Creek Holdings, LLC.
This proposed subdivision would have 53 residential lots on a 120.84-acre property off Highway 24, Newport.
None of the recommendations by the planning commission are on the agenda for consideration by county commissioners during their meeting Monday night.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
