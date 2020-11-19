CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Thursday two more residents have died from complications associated with COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 19.
In a release, the county said both deaths occurred Thursday, and both were individuals in their 70s with preexisting health conditions. To protect the families’ privacy, no additional information about the patients will be released.
“The Health Department extends their deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of these residents,” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “Carteret County, like many parts of NC and the US, continues to see high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. We know this virus can be very serious and deadly and we encourage the public to take the necessary steps to protect their family and friends as they gather during the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Ms. Cannon went on to say there are steps residents can take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including keeping holiday gatherings small and outdoors, wearing face masks when around others, staying home when sick, washing hands often and considering getting tested before spending time with family and friends.
Unfortunately there is less mask use than ever. Went to the grocery store in Beaufort and mask use was low, at the local hamburger joint mask wearing was ZERO. And I am including the employees and management......
