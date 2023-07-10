EMERALD ISLE — For the first time in many years, Emerald Isle is not the runaway favorite town on Bogue Banks for nesting sea turtles on the beach.
As of Monday morning, there have been 12 nests on the strand in Atlantic Beach, 12 in Pine Knoll Shores, 11 in Emerald Isle, 10 in Indian Beach/Salter Path and four in Fort Macon State Park east of Atlantic Beach. Hammocks Beach State Park in eastern Onslow County also had four as of Monday, including one unusual nest from a green turtle. By far the majority of the nests in the area annually are from loggerheads.
In 2022, Emerald Isle led the way on Bogue Banks with 31 nests. Atlantic Beach had six nests, while Pine Knoll Shores had 14. Indian Beach/Salter Path had 10 nests.
In Hammocks Beach State Park, across Bogue Inlet from Emerald Isle in Onslow County, there were 20 nests.
Of course, Cape Lookout National Seashore, as always, has been the hot nesting site for sea turtles in the county this season, with 175 as of Monday. Cape Hatteras National Seashore leads the state with 189.
Emerald Isle usually has 20 or more nests by this time but has had two green turtle nests. Cape Lookout has eight.
The green sea turtle is the largest hard-shelled sea turtle. They are unique among sea turtles in that they are herbivores, eating mostly seagrasses.
The 12 nests in Atlantic Beach are already a record for the town.
The town’s sea turtle team, like the team in Emerald Isle and rangers in Cape Lookout National Seashore, continue to urge beachgoers to be mindful that it’s nesting season. There have been at least two instances of turtles being harassed by visitors in Atlantic Beach, resulting in the turtles returning to the ocean without nesting. In one case, the visitors got in her way and took flash photos and videos.
It is against federal law to harass or impede sea turtles and there can be hefty fines.
Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach teams have also urged beachgoers to pick up trash, fill in holes, bring in beach equipment and turn out ocean-facing lights or replace them with sea turtle-friendly lights, which have a wavelength of 560 nanometers or longer, if possible.
Sea turtle nests usually hatch in August through November.
Members of the Bogue Banks volunteer sea turtle teams, who walk the beach each morning and mark nests, are trained and permitted through the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
