BOE ready to certify 2020 election results Friday

BEAUFORT — Carteret County elections officials are almost ready to close the book on the 2020 General Election as they prepare to canvass the results Friday morning.
The Carteret County Board of Elections will convene at 11 a.m. Friday at the BOE office in Beaufort, 1702 Live Oak St., for a canvass meeting to certify results of the elections. Results up to this point are considered unofficial, though the outcome of races, at least in Carteret County, is unlikely to change because of wide margins in the votes.
The board has met since Election Day, Nov. 3, to perform a hand-to-eye audit and approve qualifying provisional ballots.
BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish told the News-Times as of Thursday morning, the board has approved 58 provisional ballots since Election Day and has received around 80 supplemental absentee ballots. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. Thursday to be counted.
Voters who cast a provisional ballot also have until 5 p.m. Thursday to present proof of identification, part of the process for getting a provisional approved.
Ms. Sabadish said the boards of elections in some other North Carolina counties are considering pushing back their canvass meetings to a later date, but said the Carteret County BOE is prepared to move forward Friday.
“We’re ready to go at 11 a.m. tomorrow,” she said Thursday morning.
The board is also holding a supplemental absentee meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to count those ballots.
According to the latest results reported by the State Board of Elections, 42,597 voters in Carteret County cast a ballot in the 2020 General Election, representing more than 82% of registered voters. That exceeds the 71% of registered Carteret County voters who turned out for the 2016 election.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
