BEAUFORT — Residents in and near Peletier plan to show up for a Carteret County Board of Commissioners’ public hearing Monday night to oppose a developer’s proposal to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for a recreational camper park project.
The special session of the board will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page.
The county board voted 4-2 last year to rezone the property from single-family residential to the recreational camper park district, but nearby residents filed a suit.
The plaintiffs in the case – Barry and Cathey Blackburn, along with Gilbert and Pam Taylor, James and Rebecca Dorris and William and Lou Singleton – live near the rezoned property and claimed the change will cause them to “suffer imminent injury through loss of character of the particular neighborhood,” according to the filling.
The plaintiffs recently won their case in Craven County Superior Court, necessitating that the rezoning case be heard in a second public hearing and be voted upon again. The developer, Dirt2Dreams LLC, requested that, and it was on the county board’s agenda in November.
However, the revote was postponed because the judge in the case had not officially entered his decision into the record.
With that, the board voted to instead hear and vote on the request during a special meeting.
County Commissioner Jimmy Farrington is part-owner of Dirt2Dreams and recused himself in the 2021 discussion and vote. He was not present when the matter was discussed in November and declined to comment later in the month.
Lauren Daniels, who lives near Peletier, recently urged residents and others in the county to turn out for the Monday night meeting.
“We sincerely ask the people of Carteret County to help us turn this vote our way by attending the meeting on Dec. 19 and speaking out against the rezoning.”
Those who oppose the project contend the development would not be compatible with the existing low-density development in the area.
“If this development is necessary, there are tens of thousands of acres in Carteret County on which to build it,” Daniels said. “A commercial campground is not in harmony with a residential area. We want residents who are true neighbors, not visitors who are here temporarily for a beach trip.”
She and others believe the development would not create jobs, would not generate large amounts of tax revenue, would overburden roads that are already seeing rapid increases in traffic in the fast-growing area and would increase trash, noise and light pollution.
“It will never be dark in our area again,” Daniels said.
When county commissioners first voted on the proposed rezoning in May 2021, Ron Cullipher of the Cullipher Group, representing project developers Dirt2Dreams, said the plan is to build a “resort-like” RV park on the site. He said it will include water features, walking trails and other amenities with space for several hundred RVs and campers.
Dirt2Dreams has been clearing the site, which is listed in the rezoning application as 2057 Highway 58 but also abuts West Fire Tower Road. Town Commissioner Steven Overby said Friday the property is not in the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, otherwise the town would have been handling the rezoning request. The town, he added, has asked the county to expand the ETJ, but that has not happened.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.