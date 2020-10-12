CEDAR POINT — The planning board Tuesday night recommended Cedar Point commissioners approve the site plan for additional phases of Osprey Landing, an RV Park on VFW Road near its intersection with Old Highway 58.
The action came during the planning board’s monthly meeting, conducted on Zoom.
The RV park is being built in three phases, with a total of 72 lots. Phase one already has lots available for six-month or annual lease.
Planning board members looked at landscaping and road plans within the site before voting unanimously to recommend approval.
Also during the meeting, Town Administrator David Rief told the board of plans he is aware of for another new residential subdivision in town. This one would be on 4.3 acres of land between Palmetto Drive and Dolphin Bay Estates, on the north side of Highway 24. Mr. Rief said he expects a proposal to come to the planning board soon for consideration.
A portion of the land, along the highway, is zoned B-1 (business) district, and the land north of the B-1 property is zoned R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) district.
Reporter’s note: The News-Times was not present for the Cedar Point Planning Board’s Tuesday meeting.
