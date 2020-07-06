CEDAR POINT — The town planning board Tuesday night will discuss possible but as-yet unspecified amendments to the sign regulation section of the Unified Development Ordinance.
The Cedar Point meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Zoom video meeting platform. The public can also participate by conference call.
To participate by Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85128690935?pwd=cE5nNGNPOXdvOVdUUkNqYi9wSGUyQT09. To join the meeting on a phone conference call, dial 1-929-205-6099 and enter meeting ID 851 2869 0935 followed by the password 269034.
Contact town hall before 2 p.m. Tuesday to arrange to participate in another way. To do so, call 252-393-7898 or email Town Administrator David Rief at drief@cedarpointnc.org
