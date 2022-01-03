Flooding from coastal storm Monday leads to road closures, reports of some damage

MOREHEAD CITY — Coastal flooding Monday resulted in street closures in both Beaufort and Morehead City.
The National Weather Service’s Newport office reported a coastal low pressure system moving through Carteret County Sunday through Monday, resulting in intermittent rainfall and strong winds. This caused road closures on the waterfronts of both Morehead City and Beaufort Monday morning.
Beaufort Police Sgt. Dennis Hendricks said in a Monday morning interview with the News-Times that Front Street in Beaufort was flooded from Orange Street to Sea View Street. As a result, that section of Front Street was closed from around 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
According to Sgt. Hendricks, this sort of road flooding isn’t unusual on the Beaufort waterfront.
“Every time the tide gets high, it (the water) gets up there,” he said. “It depends on the tide and the wind.”
Meanwhile, the NWS Newport office received an early morning report of a road closure in Morehead City. NWS meteorologist Ryan Fycheck said Monday the office received a report at about 9:36 a.m. that Shepard Street on the Morehead City waterfront was closed from 4th Street to 12th Street. Town officials said this section of the street was still closed as of 11:20 a.m., though the water was receding.
Morehead City officials also reported damage to the municipal docks on the waterfront. Officials said the damage was “as bad as Florence,” referring to Hurricane Florence, which hit Carteret County in September 2018.
This is a developing report.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.