Emerald Isle bridge work set to conclude next week

EMERALD ISLE — The end is finally in sight for the traffic-stalling work on the B. Cameron Langston Bridge between Emerald Isle and the western Carteret County mainland.
According to the Emerald Isle website, the work is expected to end Monday. After that, the high-rise bridge will once again have two-way traffic at all times.
The work was designed to extend the life of bridge, which opened in 1971, by at least a couple decades. Repairs began in December, then stopped for the holidays and resumed in January.
During the project, traffic has been limited to one lane, alternately allowing east and west travel.
The town has opposed widening the bridge, in part because the increased flow would likely necessitate widening Highway 58 in town, which the town also opposes because it would make it harder for people to get from the ocean side of town to the sound side.
