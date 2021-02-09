Multiple wrecks slow traffic along Bridges Street Tuesday afternoon

MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City emergency crews responded Tuesday to two motor vehicle collisions on Bridges Street, both within an hour of each other and less than half a mile apart.
The first collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Bridges Street and Maple Lane. The Morehead City fire and police departments responded to the three-vehicle collision that involved gray Ford SUV, a white GMC SUV and a black pickup truck.
Morehead City Police Officer Charles Lewis said the gray SUV allegedly failed to reduce speed and collided with the rear of the white SUV, which in turn collided with the rear of the truck.
“The driver of the gray SUV will be charged with failure to reduce speed,” Officer Lewis said.
The driver of the white SUV received medical transport to Carteret Health Care with possible injuries.
The gray SUV sustained the most damage, while the white SUV sustained moderate damage and the truck sustained minor damage, according to Officer Lewis.
Less than an hour later, around 4 p.m., a second collision occurred, this one at the intersection of Bridges Street and North 35th St., near Carteret Health Care.
Morehead City Police Officer Ryan Ipock said a black Cadillac SUV traveling eastbound on Bridges Street reportedly collided with a blue Nissan sedan traveling on North 35th Street that turned in front of it. Both vehicles sustained major damage, but neither received medical transport.
“We don’t know who is at fault,” Officer Ipock said at the scene of the collision.
Officer Lewis, who was also among the first responders at the second collision, said he’s unsure which vehicle had the green traffic signal.
No charges were immediately filed in regard to the second collision.
There was no evidence of drug or alcohol use in either incident.
