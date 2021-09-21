Carteret Community College sees enrollment increase for fall 2021 thanks to federal grants

MOREHEAD CITY — Enrollment is up 20.2% over last fall at Carteret Community College, with the main reason for the increase being the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Act providing two years of free tuition and assistance with other costs for students.
Plus, state community colleges received additional funds to assist students through a Longleaf Commitment Grant that provides free tuition for two years to eligible 2021 high school graduates.
“I believe our significant increase in fall enrollment is directly tied to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Act funding,” CCC vice president of instruction and student support services Dr. Maggie Brown said in an email to the News-Times Thursday.
“It gave us the security to advertise broadly the availability of ‘Full Funding for All,’” she said. “Suddenly people who never believed they could afford college knew that they could. Some of the students I’ve spoken with this semester have told me that they’d been thinking about pursuing a degree or training for years, and they saw our advertisement and decided there would never be a better time than now to enroll.”
Dr. Brown added that the increased enrollment may justify the case for legislators to consider free community college tuition for all in the future.
“The resulting increased enrollment should be a call to action for those with the power to do so to reconsider free community college in North Carolina,” she said. “It’s clear that when we invest in education and training for the people in our community, the community benefits from a highly skilled workforce who make a better living wage and then pay revenues back into our community.”
Daniel Howard of Beaufort is among the individuals who took advantage of the free tuition to enroll in the marine propulsion program, which experienced an 80% increase in enrollment for the fall semester.
“I actually graduated from the aquaculture technology program in May 2020 and was taking my captain’s license courses last spring. When I heard about the opportunity for free tuition I wanted to take advantage of that to take marine propulsion,” he said Friday. “I own two boats and it will help me to be able to repair my own boats or I can use the training as another source of income if the shellfish farming doesn’t work out.”
During the Sept. 14 CCC Board of Trustees meeting, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini explained the N.C. Community Colleges system officially recognizes fall enrollment when community colleges are 10% through the semester, which began Aug. 16.
Official curriculum enrollment for fall 2021 is 1,674, up from 1,393 in fall 2020, a 20.2% increase. However, with fall 2020 being a challenging semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Mancini said it was also good to compare 2021 numbers to fall 2019, when enrollment was 1,579. This year’s numbers represent a 6% increase over then.
The state funds community colleges based on student enrollment from the previous year, so Dr. Mancini said CCC wouldn’t reap the financial benefits of the increase until next fiscal year. Regardless, trustees were breathing a sigh of relief after hearing the news.
“It’s great news about the enrollment numbers, because they are absolutely critical,” trustee Bill Henderson said.
Trustee Robin Comer, also a county commissioner, agreed.
“I’m just glad to hear that the numbers are solid this fall,” he said.
Dr. Brown said programs that saw “significant increases” in enrollment for the fall semester include horticulture, which jumped 218%, and baking, hospitality and culinary arts, which increased by 252%.
Other significant increases were reported in marine technologies, aquaculture, business administration, photography, information technology, diesel and automotive technology, basic law enforcement training and health sciences.
Another popular program that draws many high school students is Career and College Promise, which allows students to earn college credits while still enrolled in high school. There are 275 high school students enrolled in the program for the fall semester.
Perry Harker, vice president for corporate and community education, also reported an enrollment increase in several of that division’s programs, such as adult high school diploma, high school equivalency, or GED, classes, nursing assistant, welding III and artistic welding.
Another program offered through corporate and community education that has proven popular is CDL truck driving courses. The course has proven so popular the community college purchased a second tractor-trailer to replace one CCC had been renting from Ryder Trucks.
“With this second rig, we will no longer need to incur the cost of renting a truck to accommodate increasing numbers and day and night CDL students,” Dr. Mancini said.
The college also owns an additional tractor-trailer that was donated to the college in September 2020.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
