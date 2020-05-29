BEAUFORT – The county announced Carteret County Commissioner and former N.C. House member Jonathan Robinson, 68, of Atlantic, died late last night.
In a brief Friday morning release, the county said it is "deeply sadden(ed)" by the commissioner's death and will issue a full release at a later time.
This is a developing report.
