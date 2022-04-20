MOREHEAD CITY – Get your lawn chairs ready and find your dancing shoes.
Alive at Five, the monthly concert series in downtown Morehead City, will return on Friday, June 24. and will also have concerts in July, August, September and October.
All the family-friendly shows will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St. on the waterfront.
“Downtown Morehead City Inc. is thrilled to host this popular concert series for the 2022 season,” Lisa Rueh, executive director of Downtown Morehead City Inc., said in a press release.
“Alive at Five has grown to be a staple of downtown over the years. There will be three summer Friday night concerts and two fall Thursday night concerts. It will be great to enjoy time with locals and visitors and showcase all that our downtown area has to offer. “Hopes are that after the concert, folks will stay downtown and grab a bite to eat or drink in one of our many restaurants and bars.”
The 2022 Alive at Five Concert Series is sponsored by Moore’s Old Tyme Barbeque and West Town Bank & Mortgage. Beverages are sponsored by Adams Beverage/Landshark. The concerts are hosted by Downtown Morehead City Inc. and the Town of Morehead City.
Downtown Business sponsors include Ace Marine Rigging, Atlantic Bay Mortgage-Sherri Smith and Girls with Power Tools, Chalk & Gibbs, Cirila Cothran Real Estate, Dee Gee’s Gifts & Books, Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, Ginny Gordon’s, Jack’s Waterfront Bar, J. M. Davis Oil, Robby Oakes Mortgage Group and Z&Z Designs. Ice is provided by Twice the Ice, and storage is provided by Capps Trailers.
Here’s the rundown:
Friday, June 24
The Bounce Party Band
From Burlington, The Bounce Party Band takes center stage with a six-piece, high-energy group complete with male and female vocalists playing all your favorite dance songs from the last 40 years. The Bounce Party Band is an eclectic group of musicians with years of experience, tremendous talent and unmistakable chemistry. They always get the crowd moving.
The band is brought to you by a Grassroots Grant from the Arts Council of Carteret County.
Friday, July 22
Liquid Pleasure
The six-man Liquid Pleasure Band has been playing for more than 20 years, touring with national acts like Hootie and the Blowfish and REM.
Other notable bands Liquid Pleasure has paired with include Chuck Berry, Whitney Houston, the Temptations and Aretha Franklin. Liquid Pleasure has performed at high-profile events, including the Inaugural Ball for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and for professional sports teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers NFL teams and the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.
Liquid Pleasure will get you dancing with their extensive song list encompassing beach music, rock, top 40, motown and all the standards that crowds love.
The Liquid Pleasure concert is sponsored by Chalk & Gibbs and Dee Gee’s Gifts and Books.
Friday, Aug. 26
Night Years
The Night Years nine-piece band features two dynamic lead vocalists on the frontline and a backline of international musicians and entertainers that includes a three-piece horn section and multiple backup vocalists.
That, combined with a multi-decade range of music, state of the art light show and studio quality live sound is a guaranteed recipe for the ultimate dance party.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Band of Oz
The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South.
In 1977, the band went on the road full-time, and since that time the band has made a big name for itself throughout the Southeast playing top clubs and corporate parties.
For several years, the band has participated in major beach concerts in the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia.
The band features a full horn section and a dynamic group of entertainers. They have a huge following of beach music lovers.
The Band of Oz concert is sponsored by Coastal Bank & Trust.
Thursday, Oct. 13
The Embers featuring Craig Woolard
This musical institution has left its mark on listeners with numerous albums and singles releases that span decades.
Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers are honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina’s official Ambassadors of Music.
In 2007 and 2008, The Embers traveled throughout South Korea to perform “Christmas with the Embers” on American Military bases for America’s troops and were awarded Military Coins of Excellence for their distinguished service.
They will put joy in your step, love in your heart and beach music in your soul.
The Embers concert is sponsored by Cape Lookout Family Dental.
Beverages will be available for purchase, and no coolers or outside beverages are allowed inside the concert area. Food and snack vendors will be in attendance.
Downtown Morehead City Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership dedicated to small business growth by developing and sustaining an economically vital, socially active and visually attractive downtown for residents and visitors.
For more information about Alive at Five or DMC Inc., visit www.downtownmoreheadcity.com and follow social media.
