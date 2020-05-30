Partnership to reopen children’s services

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Partnership for Children’s Kids Closet and Children’s Resource Library will reopen Monday, according to a press release issued by the nonprofit organization.
“We want to be sure that all families with young children have the support and resources they need to meet the challenges they are facing because of this pandemic, whether it be through direct family support or assisting childcare programs to continue operating safely,” Executive Director Juliet Rogers said in the release.
Carteret Partnership for Children (Carteret Smart Start) is a nonprofit that develops programs to provide developmentally appropriate experiences for children ages birth to 5 years. The agency also assists families in various ways.
Ms. Rogers said since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the group has received requests for essential items from families and childcare programs. Donations have come in to help meet those needs, but more donations are needed.
As for the Kids Closet, it offers free children’s clothes, accessories, shoes and baby gear from infant to size 6 to families on a one visit per month basis.
To keep families and staff safe, people are asked to call ahead or call from the parking lot, 252-727-0440, to let staff know what gender and sizes of clothes are needed. Partnership staff will then deliver items curbside.
Donations are being accepted for the Kids Closet. Staff asks clothing donations be clean, folded and delivered in a box or bin rather than a garbage bag.
The Children’s Resource Library stocks a variety of children’s books, games, puzzles and other resources for infants to school-aged children. Membership is free. Families can check out five items for a two-week period.
To ensure safety when visiting the resource library, families are asked to call the office and make an appointment to visit. All visitors are asked to wear a mask while in the office. Masks (if needed) and hand sanitizer will be available at the front desk.
Throughout the pandemic, family support and literacy programs have continued to serve families.
“What we are doing to support families, directly, looks a little different,” Lisa Culpepper, Carteret Smart Start’s early education outreach coordinator, said in the release. “We cannot implement the Story Explorers literacy program nor can we schedule regular home visits, but we are staying in contact with families.”
Helping families one-on- one is a large part of the partnership’s focus. Baby Steps, the partnership’s in-home family support program, has been working to ensure families have needed items, such as diapers and wipes, according to Smart Start officials.
“Families are going through a very stressful time. Many families have lost their jobs and are facing an uncertain future. If we can provide them with encouragement, parenting tips and information on local resources, while helping them get items needed to care for their children, then hopefully we are making their lives a bit easier during this crisis,” Tara Willeford, family support specialist and Baby Steps coordinator, said.
The Carteret Partnership for Children’s Child Care Resource and Referral team has continued to work with county childcare centers to help coordinate resources for the children of essential employees as they work during the pandemic.
Also, pediatrics medical clinics are participating in the partnership’s Reach Out and Read program. Reach Out and Read works with local pediatric medical clinics to support medical providers in their efforts to “prescribe” reading to young children.
Carteret Partnership for Children is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. To learn more about the programs, visit carteretkids.org
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
