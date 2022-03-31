NEWPORT — Getting the word out about beach safety is important for coastal town officials, emergency services and others. The National Weather Service will discuss this topic online Tuesday and Wednesday, April 5-6.
The NWS will hold its third Eastern Carolinas Beach Hazards and Rip Currents Integrated Warning Team workshop from 9 to 11 a.m., April 5 and April 6. According to the official announcement, this virtual workshop is intended to bring together emergency manager, broadcast media, social and physical scientists, first responders and other public safety officials to discuss the latest approaches to keep the public safe on the beach and to collaborate on future beach safety strategies.
NWS Meteorologist Victoria Olivia said in a Thursday, March 31 email to the News-Times that as of Wednesday, March 30, the weather service has 78 participants signed up. This includes at least two from Carteret County.
“We’ll talk about way in which we’re working on improving messaging during hazardous beach events, as well as forecasting techniques,” Ms. Olivia said. “We’ll also have a meteorologist from Spectrum news discuss massaging from a regional perspective. One of our local beach communities will give a talk about a program they’re developing in their area using QR (Quick Response) codes to increase awareness of daily rip current risk.”
Beach safety is an important matter for several Carteret County municipalities. The county has four beach towns on Bogue Banks, as well as Fort Macon State Park and Cape Lookout National Seashore on Harkers Island in the Down East region of the county. These towns and parks serve as tourist destinations, especially in the summer.
Atlantic Beach is one such beach town, located on the east end of Bogue Banks. Mayor Trace Cooper said in a Thursday, March 31 email to the News-Times in recent years town staff and officials have implemented several new programs to increase beach safety.
“They (the programs) have been effective,” Mayor Cooper said. “Our beaches are safer for swimming because of these efforts.”
Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson also responded in Mayor Cooper’s email. The chief said the NWS is an integral part of their safety planning and operations on the town’s beach strand.
“Together we work to develop consistent messages and forecasts for the safety of our beach visitors,” Chief Simpson said.
Other beach safety efforts Atlantic Beach officials make include participating in the NWS rip current monitoring program, employing seasonal lifeguards, posting beach warning flags during hazardous ocean conditions and placing beach markers for location identification for first responders and beachgoers in emergencies.
Meanwhile, on the west end of Bogue Banks, Emerald Isle Public Information Officer Anna Smith said in a Thursday, March 31 email to the News-Times the NWS workshop, which town representatives have attended the last two years, provides town officials with “a continued working relationship with the NWS.”
“Emerald Isle will once again have lifeguards on the beach strand starting April 1, " she said, “and our beach warning flags will be flying starting April 15, in conjunction with the NWS.”
One of the biggest beach hazards are rip currents. These are strong currents of water which sometimes form, running perpendicular to the beach shoreline. These currents are strong enough to pull even the strongest swimmers far from shore.
Ms. Olivia said rip currents are the “No. 1 weather killer in the coastal Carolinas.”
“NWS has been making great strides over the last decade or so to improve both operational forecasting and increase awareness to reduce surf fatalities,” she said. “The workshop began in 2020, as a joint project between NWS Morehead City (Newport) and Wilmington to engage partners specifically on local beach hazards and rip currents.”
When it comes to preventing rip current fatalities, messaging is a key component, particularly informing inland visitors to the coast who may not be familiar with rip currents when they vacation on the beaches, as well as bystander safety.
“About half of rip current fatalities in the Carolinas were from out-of-state (visitors),” Ms. Olivia said, “and only 20% were coastal residents…The second concern involves the fact that almost 25% of rip current fatalities are bystanders who drown making a rescue attempt.”
Ms. Olivia went on to say NWS and other agencies have been making increased efforts to provide bystander safety tips, such as never to enter the water without a flotation device to help those caught in a rip current.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
