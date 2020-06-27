ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials are prepared for the upcoming fiscal year, 2020-21, with a balanced budget.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met Monday for its regular council meeting in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road, as well as via Zoom. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which will go into effect at the start of the next fiscal year Wednesday.
The final budget totals $8,126,197, a decrease of $174,358 from the fiscal year 2019-20 budget. It maintains the existing ad valorem property tax rate of 18 cents per $100 of property value.
The adopted budget’s general fund is $6,495,900, a decrease of $237,500 from the 2019-20 general fund.
The adopted water utility fund is $1,328,047, an increase of $8,142 from the 2019-20 fund of $1,319,905. The adopted stormwater fund is $200,000, an increase of $25,000 from the current year’s fund.
During public comment, local homeowners’ association members John Sauls and George Foss thanked the council for including funding for maintenance dredging in the budget.
The following also occurred at Monday’s council meeting:
- The council unanimously approved a resolution adopting a policy to prohibit discrimination in programs and services and in activities receiving federal financial assistance. Mayor Trace Cooper said the policy puts in writing practices town officials already follow.
- The council unanimously reappointed board of adjustment members Eddie Briley, Vada Palma and Harrison Smith and alternate BOA members Fred Dean and Curt Winbourne. Neil Chamblee, who also serves on the town planning board, was also up for reappointment as an alternate BOA member, but chose to step down. His position was left vacant.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda.
- The council unanimously went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken after the council came back into open session.
