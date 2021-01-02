Smyrna ice cream shop becomes U-Haul neighborhood dealer

SMYRNA — U-Haul Company of North Carolina announced recently that E & Friends, an ice cream shop, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Down East community.
E & Friends, at 425 Highway 70 in Smyrna, will offer services such as U-Haul truck rentals, as well as trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes. Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, and customers may return items 24 hours a day.
To reserve U-Haul products at this dealer, call 252-729-0106 or visit uhaul.com/locations/truck-rentals-near-Smyrna-NC-28579/038211/.
According to a release announcing the new U-Haul dealership, E & Friends owner Elizabeth Bielak is “proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Carteret County.”
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945, with more than 20,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada serving as neighborhood dealers.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, U-Haul is offering programs that promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. The company has an app that allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.