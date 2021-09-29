Down East Beaufort Center for Women’s Ministries
The Down East Beaufort Center for Women’s Ministries in Beaufort will present a seven-week Bible study at 11 a.m. each Thursday beginning Oct. 7 in the fellowship hall of Bridgeway Church of the Nazarene in Beaufort. The Bible study will be Elijah by Priscilla Shirer. Call 828-768-2691 for information and to order a book.
Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will host a drive-thru pork barbecue or chicken lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The cost of a meal is $10 and will include an eastern North Carolina pork barbecue or chicken platter, which includes hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw. This will be drive-thru pick-up only.
Revival rally
There will be a nondenominational revival rally at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. The event will include prayer, worship and a message from God’s word. For more information or to assist, contact Pastor Ray Conner of LifePoint Church at 252-241-7395 or newlifecounceling17@gmail.com.
Multitude of Praise
The congregation of Multitude of Praise International Ministry of Havelock will celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pastor Candace Wilson as pastor of their church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Pastor Kaddish Brown will be the guest preacher.
