CARTERET COUNTY — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s recent money troubles could follow the department for years to come, with officials expecting ongoing budget shortfalls and limited funding available for the 2023-32 State Transportation Improvement Program.
The Carteret County Transportation Committee met Dec. 16 via Zoom to hear construction and other project updates from NCDOT officials. Division 2 corridor development engineer Diane Hampton gave the committee an update on the department’s financial situation and what it means for current and future transportation projects.
“As everyone knows, our budget took a big hit this year, and it was even in trouble before (the coronavirus pandemic) came around,” she said.
Multiple factors, including some primarily caused by the pandemic, contributed to NCDOT’s funding shortfall, and earlier this year the department’s reserves dipped below its statutorily-mandated cash minimum of $300 million. In response, NCDOT put most projects that were not already in progress on hold.
Ms. Hampton said the department managed to build up its reserves some as the year progressed, but the financial issues will likely have a lasting impact on the funding of projects in the future.
“Our cash balance has been closely looked at, every week there’s a report that comes out, and here recently since the summer it has increased to a more healthy balance,” she said.
Ms. Hampton said the budget shortfall means the STIP, the program NCDOT uses to identify funding and construction schedules for transportation projects, will be short an estimated $2 billion over the next 10 years. However, she assured committee members that once a project is included in the STIP, it is committed, so NCDOT will eventually get to the projects it’s having to push back due to the current money troubles.
“The feds require us to be fiscally restrained in our STIP, so the STIP was recently reprogrammed showing that a lot of projects got pushed back,” she said. “Not to worry, once a project is committed, it’s always committed.”
Officials also anticipate funding for the upcoming round of the STIP, which is currently in the project prioritization stage of development, will probably be much leaner this time around than in previous years. Ms. Hampton said of the three main funding categories within the STIP, there is no money available for projects at the statewide and regional levels, and only around $47 million available for division level projects.
The current STIP includes more than $2.7 billion worth of projects across the three funding categories.
“Right now, because of the fiscal constraints, in looking ahead into the next STIP cycle, there’s very little money available for funding (projects),” Ms. Hampton said. “…To try to select projects, to me that’s like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. …We need to make sure we have money before moving forward with programming.”
For Carteret County, that means a slew of prospective transportation projects the county submitted for consideration in the STIP may be in limbo. Those range from constructing a roundabout at Taylor Notion Road and Highway 58, to adding medians and sidewalks along the Atlantic Beach Causeway, to a building a northern Carteret bypass.
Ms. Hampton said workgroups have been meeting lately to discuss the STIP in light of the present financial situation, and they may recommend schedule changes delaying the process until more funding becomes available.
“Being on the lookout, there may be some changes this summer in the schedule based on funding,” she said. “Hopefully things will pick up and we’ll get more money, we’re going to keep our fingers crossed.”
