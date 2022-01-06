OWLS accepts Christmas trees, wreaths for wildlife enrichment at Newport shelter

NEWPORT — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter is accepting decoration-free Christmas trees and wreaths to help orphaned and injured animals.
“Christmas trees are great enrichment for the animals,” OWLS executive director Brooke Breen said. “Animals that don’t get stimulation tend to suffer and we don’t want that here. The trees smell good and provide new items for the animals when they are in an enclosure. They can play with it, tear it apart and our ducks like to huddle near them for shelter. We can tell a difference in their behavior. They really enjoy them.”
For example, on Dec. 28, a group of ducks were feeding near dried out Christmas trees that were placed near a pond on the property last year. Some ducks had even created a nest underneath one of the trees.
Other trees were placed in enclosures that house owls used for education programs.
“They like sitting on the branches,” Ms. Breen said. “Our birds of prey really like them.”
She emphasized that donors need to remove all tinsel and ornaments from trees and wreaths before dropping them off.
“We don’t want anything that the animals can choke on,” she said.
Those wanting to bring their trees can drop them off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through the end of January at 100 Wildlife Way in Newport.
Kevin Foley of Newport was among those dropping off a tree Dec. 28.
“We heard about them taking trees and it’s a good cause,” he said. “We’d rather do this than just take it to the dump. We’d rather help the wildlife.”
Ms. Breen thanked those who have dropped off Christmas trees and provided other donations.
“We’ve had another record year on the number of animals we’ve taken in,” she said.
OWLS accepted about 3,200 animals in 2021, up from 2,800 animals in 2020.
“We’ve taken in a lot of animals with distemper. It’s been a real problem. We’ve had a lot of animals being orphaned or hit by cars,” she said. “It’s all been human caused, either through pollution, loss of habitat, diseases or hit by cars.”
The first intake for OWLS in 2022 was a bald eagle with lead poisoning. The eagle died from its condition.
Ms. Breen said donations are needed to continue caring for the many animals brought to the shelter. As always, the goal is to release their charges back into the wild, when possible.
As well as monetary donations, OWLS needs other items, such as whole corn and cracked corn. They also welcome volunteers.
Those wanting to give monetary donations can mail checks to 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570. They can also donate on the OWLS website at outerbankswildlifeshelter.org. Donations can be made through PayPal.
Donations can also be dropped by the wildlife shelter during operating hours.
For more information about the Christmas tree program or other ways to help, call OWLS at 252-240-1200.
