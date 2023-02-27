NEWPORT – The County of Carteret will be hosting a Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) public information meeting on March 7, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fort Benjamin Park, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport.
The meeting will have an informal, open-house style format, so there will not be a formal presentation. NCDOT and Carteret County representatives will be available to answer questions and receive comments. Attendees may arrive any time between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to share comments and ask questions. The comments and information received will be taken into consideration as work on the plan develops.
A CTP is a long-range planning document that will assist in making transportation decisions for the next 25 to 30 years and is required by NC General Statute §136.66.2. The study is a joint effort with Carteret County, Carteret County Municipalities, the North Carolina Department of Transportation-Transportation Planning Division (NCDOT TPD), and Down East Rural Planning Organization (DERPO). The CTP study involves both government officials and the public to determine the area’s future transportation needs based on the best information available, including, but not limited to, population, economic conditions, traffic trends and patterns of land development in the county. The study will also include multimodal forms of transportation (bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation). Carteret County’s most recent CTP was mutually adopted by the NC Board of Transportation on Jan. 9, 2014.
If you have questions or cannot attend but would like to provide input, contact the Carteret County Planning Department at 252-728-8545. Additional information about the CTP can be found on the Carteret County government website.
