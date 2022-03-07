West Carteret student serves breakfast to ECHS students, staff in show of support after tragic plane crash

BEAUFORT — West Carteret High School sophomore Aubrey McCall wanted to do something to show her support for East Carteret High School and Down East after four ECHS students and four adults were killed in a plane crash near Drum Inlet Feb. 13.
She turned her sympathy into action Feb. 28 when she, along with help from several county businesses, served breakfast to the entire ECHS student body and staff prior to the start of the school day.
East Carteret principal Jay Westbrook said Aubrey initially contacted him Feb. 15 to inform him of her desire, then followed up with her final plans, including a list of businesses she had contacted that agreed to donate food.
“When she emailed me the final plan for the breakfast on Sunday (Feb. 27), I was amazed and impressed at the amount of food she had organized to feed around 575 people,” he said. “She represents a fantastic student that showed her love to our community and East Carteret in this selfless act of kindness for us during this tragic time.”
For Aubrey, she said it was something she felt she had to do.
“I didn’t know anyone on the plane but I had friends who knew them. One night, as I was scrolling through social media in my bed, I just started crying. The plane crash and how it affected my friends and my community really hit me and I just imagined what it would be like if my friends or family had been on the plane,” she said.
“I had been in contact with some of my friends from East and they said that the hallways were quiet and there were crisis teams there,” she continued. “I wanted to do something to bring some happiness to their school so I decided to do a breakfast.”
With the help of her parents, Aubrey began contacting county businesses to either provide food or help pay for food. She thanked McDonald’s in Morehead City, Panera Bread, Food Lion in Morehead City and Chick-fil-A for food donations. She also thanked several other businesses who provided funds and support.
She especially thanked her parents and WCHS media coordinator Tiffany Mayo, who supported her through the process.
ECHS students said they were touched by the kind gesture shown by Aubrey.
“It was a very kind and generous act,” ECHS student Gracie Fulcher said. “It meant a lot to us students at East.”
ECHS student Christa Golden agreed.
“It was a very sweet and thoughtful act of kindness,” Christa said. “I feel like it brings us together as a community when a sister school like West Carteret and Aubrey support us during these tough times.”
Mr. Westbrook also thanked Aubrey.
“Our students and staff were very humbled when they saw this spread of food that she had organized for them,” he said. “She put a tremendous amount of work and effort into making her vision of goodwill a reality. It was another example of our ‘carteretstrong’ that we have seen over the past couple of weeks, making our county special. She is a remarkable young lady with a tremendous heart of servitude for others.”
Ms. Mayo said Aubrey is among three West Carteret students who have organized large projects to support ECHS since the tragic accident. WCHS student Maggie Holden coordinated a card drive and spirit dress up days in blue and gold and WCHS student Stella Higgs started the idea of dressing in camouflage to honor the love that the four ECHS students had for hunting. That idea has taken off across the state and nation.
Those killed in the plane crash were Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level; Ms. Fulcher’s son Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Ms. Fulcher’s partner Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic; pilot Ernest “Teen” Durwood Rawls, 67, of Greenville; and Mr. Rawls’ son Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville.
