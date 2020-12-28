NEWPORT — Town staff has the green light to accept a bid on roof repairs for several buildings.
The Newport Town Council met for its regular meeting Dec. 10 in the town hall boardroom and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council unanimously authorized Town Manager Bryan Chadwick to accept a bid from Genesis Contracting for $53,857 for a contract to repair eight town-owned buildings, six of which are located on Kirby Lane.
The buildings were damaged in Hurricane Florence in 2018, and funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be used to pay for the repairs.
The only other action item on the meeting’s agenda was approval of the consent agenda, which was approved unanimously. It included setting a public hearing for the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 for a rezoning request for a lot at 501 East Chatham St. to rezone it from CH (highway commercial) district to R20 (residential) district.
As town officials reflected on this year during mayor and council comments, all the councilmen thanked staff for their hard work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we’ve done really well, despite the COVID-19 (pandemic),” said Councilman Danny Fornes, who returned to the boardroom in person Dec. 10 after a lengthy absence due to medical issues. “The town continues to look good.”
Councilman David Heath said it was good to have Mr. Fornes back.
“I know I share the sentiment of many in Newport when I say we miss the Christmas parade,” Mr. Heath said.
While town officials held a tree-lighting ceremony this year, the annual parade was canceled due to statewide public gathering restrictions.
“I’m looking forward to next year to make up for this one,” Mr. Heath said.
Mayor Dennis Barber said while tensions and stress are high due to the pandemic, staff should “keep on moving.”
“This year was probably worse than Florence,” he said. “I think everyone in town has done a great job (with the limited holiday events). We’re going to keep pushing along.”
