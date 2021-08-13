Morehead City Council talks open space requirements after developer alters plans for Calico subdivision

MOREHEAD CITY — A public hearing on revisions to the sketch development plan for a proposed subdivision off N. 20th Street turned into a larger discussion about the function of open space in planned developments Tuesday evening.
The Morehead City Council met for its regular monthly session Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. There, the council reviewed the request from the developers of Calico, a proposed 80-lot, single-family residential subdivision to be located on roughly 38 acres at 1601 N. 20th St., across the street from the Blair Farm subdivision.
As Morehead City planning director Sandi Watkins explained, the request was to revise the subdivision’s sketch development plan, which was approved in 2017, due a change in vehicular traffic routes and a reduction in the proposed open area space. Such modifications to already-approved sketch plans require council review and approval. The planning board also reviewed the request during a meeting July 20 and voted unanimously to recommend its approval.
Calico is proposed to be a cluster subdivision, a type of housing development that differs from a typical subdivision in several ways, including open space requirements.
“A cluster housing development is a development design technique that concentrates buildings in specific areas on a site to allow the remaining lands be used for recreation, common open space and preservation of environmentally sensitive areas,” Ms. Watkins shared.
Doug Brady, developer of the Calico project, attended Tuesday’s meeting with Ron Cullipher of the Cullipher Group, the engineering firm behind the plans. Mr. Cullipher said the changes to the sketch plan were made to accommodate slightly larger lot sizes for some of the properties.
“On our previous proposal, our lots were tight, and so we felt like we could put a better home product out there if we got some more square footage for the lot buildable area,” he said. “The only way to try to do was to remove some impervious surfaces from roads and take out the proposed areas for the community (recreation) area.”
As a result of the changes, an area labeled “active open space” on the original sketch plan was eliminated, so only “passive open space” areas remain on the revised plan. The revised plan reduces total open space area from 5.4 acres to 3.81 acres. Part of the open space area is made up by a retention/ornamental pond and other areas are wet and uplands where the developers plan to have some walking trails and other light amenities.
Councilman David Horton said he did not agree with the changes, saying he believes developments should have to provide active recreation areas for residents, such as ball fields. He also called into question the differing requirements for open space in cluster developments versus standard ones.
“It’s not that I’m not in favor of the project, I think it’s a good project, I think Morehead needs the project, it’s very difficult to develop,” he said. “…I just think open space is important to a project and I’m not in favor of taking away the open space because I do believe there are other options.”
Ms. Watkins said based on her interpretation of the relevant statutes, the proposed development did meet all open space requirements, though Morehead City attorney Derek Taylor did acknowledge the statutes could use some clarification.
Councilman George Ballou said, while he understood the developers’ intent after getting to speak with Mr. Brady and Mr. Cullipher during the public hearing Tuesday, his knee-jerk reaction was similar to Mr. Horton’s.
“When we first saw this, we saw the passive (area) and then there’s this attractive active, open space area over an acre sitting there,” he said. “…And now it comes back and that’s gone…it just creates a little heartburn.”
After a lengthy discussion that even spilled over to the council comments portion of the meeting, the council ultimately voted 4-1 to approve the sketch plan revision as requested, with Mr. Horton opposed.
