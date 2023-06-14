CAPE CARTERET — Relief is finally on the way for residents who have long suffered from flooding after rainstorms in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area of Cape Carteret.
Town commissioners, during their monthly regular meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street, approved by 3-0 vote a contract with Sunland Builders of Newport for stormwater improvements in the Sutton Drive area and across a fairway at Star Hill Golf Course. The total amount of the contract is $38,060.
Town Manager Franks Rush said sufficient funds are available for the contract in the multi-year capital project ordinance established for stormwater improvements in various locations in the 2023-24 budget the board approved.
Rush told the board Sutton Drive area has experienced flooding during previous significant rainfall events, due to excessive rainfall and storm water volumes that essentially become trapped in the area between the golf course fairway and Sutton Drive.
“The existing topography in the golf course fairway prevents excessive storm water volumes from exiting this area to the north, acting essentially like a dam feature,” he said. “An existing 15-inch pipe is located in this area but is not adequate to handle the volume associated with significant rainfall events, and because the existing topography prevents excess storm water from exiting this area to the north, it accumulates between the golf course fairway and Sutton Drive to the south. This flooding has threatened nearby homes and is a major nuisance for the entire Sutton Drive neighborhood.”
The construction contract includes the installation of larger pipe underneath Sutton Drive, and adjustments to the pipe elevations, the construction of new ditch features along the southern edge of the golf course fairway, and, more importantly, the grading of an emergency overflow swale across the (golf course) fairway in the area directly above the existing pipe across the fairway.
The new 15-inch pipe and new ditch features will enhance drainage during normal rainfall events and the most significant rainfall events, and the new emergency overflow swale should effectively prevent future flooding in the Sutton Drive area during the most significant rainfall events, Rush said.
Essentially, he said, the new emergency overflow swale will bed be constructed at an elevation slightly above 17 feet, roughly the same elevation of the existing golf cart path on the north side of the fairway and will be approximately 10 feet wide wide at the bottom, allowing any stormwater unable to move through the existing 15-inch pipe under the fairway to flow unimpeded across the fairway during significant rainfall events.
Rush said the ground elevation of the lowest existing homes on Sutton Drive is generally 18-20 fee., so the stormwater should flow away from the homes via the emergency overflow swale and not threaten these homes in the future.
The manager added that the owner of 107 Sutton Place is preparing to construct a new home on this lot, and the town will use the lot owner's grading contractor to create the new ditch at this location when clearing for the new home construction is completed.
Rush expects the work to begin in late July or early August.
The board of commissioners approved the acquisition of a storm water easement across the fairway from Star Hill Golf Course in September 2022, with the exact location of the easement dependent upon the final design of storm water improvements.
“Star Hill Golf Course has been very cooperative with the town on this project and is comfortable with the planned improvements and the location of the easement in the area to be occupied by the emergency overflow swale and existing pipe under the fairway,” Rush said. “This easement will be recorded prior to the issuance of a notice-to-proceed to Sunland Builders.”
A pre-construction meeting between the town, the golf course, and Sunland Builders will occur later in June or July, and the exact schedule will be determined at that time.
The town paid $16,000 to purchase the easement across the fairway.
Commissioners thanked golf course owner Paxon Holz for her cooperation in selling the easement to help solve the problem.
