Supreme Court halts census early, Thursday last day to respond

CARTERET COUNTY — Anyone who hasn’t yet responded to the 2020 Census now has until the end of the day Thursday to do so thanks to a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday allowing census field operations to end early.
A lower court previously extended the census deadline to Saturday, Oct. 31 following delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Trump administration submitted a request to suspend the lower court’s order, arguing the count needed to end immediately to ensure the U.S. Census Bureau has time to meet a year-end deadline to submit the figures used for deciding states’ congressional seats, a process known as apportionment.
In response to the court ruling, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday self-response and field data collection will conclude Thursday. The bureau issued the following operational changes:
- Internet self-response will be available across the nation until 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time, or 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Friday. Residents can visit 2020census.gov to respond.
- Phone response will be available during regularly scheduled times through Thursday.
- Paper responses must be postmarked by Thursday.
- Nonresponse follow-up census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day Thursday.
The Census Bureau noted more than 99.9% of households have been accounted for in the once-a-decade population count.
Census advocates have expressed concern the shortened count could leave out vulnerable populations, especially undocumented immigrants and those experiencing houselessness Results of the census help determine how trillions of dollars in federal funding is distributed to states, along with how many congressional seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(1) comment
All that have responded are all that are going to respond . Vote harvesting is bad enough do not need a side order of census harvesting .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.