Carteret County reports 6 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — County officials reported six additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the overall total to just under 700 cases since March.
Carteret County’s total COVID-19 case count as of Tuesday stands at 699, with the number of active cases holding steady at 34. The county reports 659 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while six residents have died. The county’s latest death occurred July 25.
In addition, two people are currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for management of COVID-19 symptoms.
The Carteret County school system did not report any additional cases Tuesday afternoon.
The county provides COVID-19 case updates weekday afternoon via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages. The updates include a county map showing overall confirmed COVID-19 cases broken down by zip code.
To date, health providers have reportedly conducted 8,334 COVID-19 tests, with 185 test results pending Tuesday.
