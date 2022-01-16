PELETIER — A wreck Saturday afternoon on Highway 58 near Old Church Road in Peletier resulted in two people being flown by helicopter for treatment at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Kevin Hunter, chief of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, based in Cedar Point, said rescue crews responded to a two-car, near head-on collision and found two vehicles with heavy damage.
Two people were trapped, one in each vehicle, the chief said. Extrication from the two vehicles took approximately 30 minutes.
“Both entrapped patients were flown via medical helicopter due to their injuries,” Chief Hunter said in an email Saturday around 7 p.m. “A third person who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the ER (at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City) by Emerald Isle EMS, who assisted Western Carteret units.”
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck and no more information is available at this time.
