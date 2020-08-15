RALEIGH — Thomas Taft Jr. has been reappointed as a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation representing Division 2, which includes Carteret County.
He was reappointed this week by Gov. Roy Cooper and will represent Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico and Pitt counties. He originally joined the board in 2018 as an at-large environmental member, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Mr. Taft is a principal at the investment company Taft Family Ventures and serves on the Greenville Board of Adjustments and the board of directors of the East Carolina University Medical and Health Sciences Foundation.
He will work with NCDOT staff to make decisions about transportation policies and priorities. He serves with 19 other individuals from across the state who represent each of NCDOT’s 14 geographical highway divisions and six areas of statewide interest.
The governor appoints members representing the 14 highway divisions, while the speaker of the N.C. House and the N.C. Senate president pro-tempore each appoint three at-large members.
Mr. Taft has previously served on the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Uptown Greenville Board of Directors and the Greenville Museum of Art Board of Trustees. He also served as the governor’s appointee to Eastern Regional Economic Development Council, now NCEast.
A native and resident of Greenville, Mr. Taft attended the College of Charleston. He and his wife Blair have two sons, Thomas III and James Alexander.
