Editor's note: This article was updated at 3:57 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, with more information.
BEAUFORT — East Carteret High School Principal Deborah “Debbie” Trogdon will serve as the principal of Newport Middle School for the coming school year.
Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor announced the transfer Thursday in a press release.
Carteret County Schools Communications Director Tabbie Nance said Ms. Trogdon would begin her new position Monday.
She will fill the vacancy left when former NMS Principal Carolyn Heller retired. Jeff Murphy has been serving as the interim principal.
As for the vacancy at ECHS, Ms. Nance said Thursday in an email to the News-Times, “Pursuant to policy, the East Carteret High School principal position will be posted and interviews will take place in the coming weeks.”
Ms. Trogdon joined the county school system last fall. Prior to coming to the county, she served as an assistant principal at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.
She previously served as the curriculum facilitator at High Point Central High School and served as an assistant principal at Wheatmore High School.
Ms. Trogdon taught science at Trinity High School and Randleman High School. She has also coached basketball and volleyball.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in science with a biochemistry licensure from Western Carolina University. She has a master’s degree in science and an exceptional children-learning disabilities licensure from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Additionally, she has a degree in educational leadership from High Point University.
