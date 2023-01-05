MOREHEAD CITY — Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Empty Bowls luncheon that helps raise funds to fight hunger in Carteret County.
Tickets, at $25 each, are available at Hope Mission Thrift Store, 3505 Arendell St., for the 20th annual event that will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
Tickets can also be purchased at The GYM in Cape Carteret and at Beaufort Pet Provisions.
According to Glenda Killion, thrift store manager, proceeds from the 2023 fundraiser will go to Hope Mission of Carteret County to help feed those in need at the mission’s soup kitchen and homeless shelter.
Hope Mission Executive Director Gene McLendon further said, “The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of hunger of the less fortunate in our county and raise needed funds that will help Hope Mission address this need so we can continue to feed the hungry and share the privilege of meeting the needs of the less fortunate in our county.”
With the purchase of a $25 ticket, a guest will be able to pick out a handcrafted bowl, donated by professional potters and school art classes. Guests will also be able to enjoy two delicious bowls of soup, which this year will be created by Carteret Community College culinary students. The National Charity League is making and donating desserts.
McLendon thanked those who are supporting this year’s effort.
“On behalf of Hope Mission, we want to thank you in advance for your support and participation in this event,” he said. “We are grateful for the many people throughout our county who are involved in this effort to address the needs of others.”
Killion encouraged residents to purchase tickets soon.
“Tickets sell out quickly, and we only have a limited number to sell,” she said.
For more information or to become a sponsor for this year’s event, visit hopemissionnc.org or call 252-240-2359, ext. 5.
Hope Mission is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving disadvantaged persons of Carteret County through ministries of food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, shelter for the homeless, compassion, prayer and other means of support. The mission of the organization is to address the needs of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse in Carteret County.
Hope Mission is largely financed by donations from individuals, businesses, civic groups and churches.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
