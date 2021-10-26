BEAUFORT — New and returning members will soon take their seats on a variety of Carteret County boards and commissions with a slew of appointments approved by the County Board of Commissioners last week.
The board of commissioners met the evening of Oct. 18 at the administration complex in Beaufort to make the appointments as part of the board’s regular monthly meeting. The meeting was shorter than usual with few agenda items to consider, and most of the discussion that night centered around the ongoing sale of the county water system to a private company.
There was some other regular business to attend to, however, including appointments to various boards and commissions. Under several separate motions, commissioners made the following appointments:
· Amy Lock to the County Aging Planning Board for a vacant three-year, at-large term.
· Ralph Desteunder to the Fireman’s Relief Fund Board for a two-year term.
· Dean Smith to the Marine Fisheries Advisory Board for a three-year term.
· Chip Killmeier to the Western Carteret Interlocal Agency Board for a vacant at-large, indefinite term.
· Michele Querry to multiple boards, including to a one-year term on the Highway 70 Corridor Commission, a four-year term on the N.C. Eastern Alliance, an undefined term on the Rural Transportation Coordinating Commission and an indefinite term on the County Transportation Committee. As the new Carteret County economic development director, she takes over the seats left vacant by former director Don Kirkman upon his retirement earlier this year.
The board also adopted the consent agenda for the October meeting, which included the following items:
· Approval of the Sept. 20 regular meeting and Sept. 27 special meeting minutes.
· Tax releases, refunds and tax collector’s report.
· Approval of occupancy tax penalty waivers.
· Approval of resolution for shall draft navigation channel dredging and aquatic weed fund application for the Davis Shore harbor access channel dredging project.
· Approval to accept $35,000 in supplemental Chafee funds from the state in support of a one-time supplement payment to former foster youth.
· Approval of water fund budget amendment for $150,000.
· Approval to donate a 2005 damaged cargo trailer to the North River Volunteer Fire Department.
· Approval of budget amendment for a salary increase for the sheriff’s office, $362,627.
· Approval of contract and budget amendment for Straits boat ramp paving addition, $56,000.
· Denial of waiver of 2020-21 Greenbox fees for Alma Gillikin Guthrie.
· Approval of proclamation recognizing National Friends of Libraries Week Oct. 17-23.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.