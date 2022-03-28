MOREHEAD CITY - The Carteret County Extension Office will offer a pesticide collection day Tuesday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CMAST Building on the Carteret Community College Campus.
The effort is in cooperation with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program, a nonregulatory and free program. It’s available to all residents in Carteret and surrounding counties.
Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted at this amnesty collection event, including banned and outdated pesticides. For pesticides with unreadable or missing labels, contact the extension office for instructions and save any portion of the label to help identify the material in order to be assisted with disposal. Unknown materials cannot be accepted.
For pressurized pesticide gas cylinders or containers greater than 5 gallons in size, contact the extension office before the collection day for special instructions and information. For tips on transporting the pesticides safely to the collection event, also contact the extension office.
Each year, the Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program (www.ncagr.com/PDAP) visits between 40-50 counties to collect unwanted and unused pesticides through this nonregulatory amnesty program. This means that a collection day of this kind only happens about once every other year in each county.
For more information, contact Mr. Shawn Banks, Carteret County agricultural extension agent, at 252 222-6352.
