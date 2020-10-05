County reports 44 COVID-19 cases since Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported Monday 44 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Carteret County since Friday, bringing the total to 853 known cases since March.
Of the total count, 90 cases are considered active, while 754 people have reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Health officials announced Monday a ninth Carteret County resident died from COVID-19 complications Sunday, the third local death reported in less than a week.
The latest death occurred in the 28584 zip code in western Carteret County, according to zip code data the county released in its Monday afternoon coronavirus update, posted to carteretcountync.gov.
Five patients are reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for COVID-19 treatment, as of Monday.
The Carteret County public school system has also reported an additional case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools to 35 as of Monday. The newest case was reported Saturday at East Carteret High School.
To date, health providers have reportedly conducted 9,119 COVID-19 tests, with 163 test results pending Monday afternoon.
