BEAUFORT - A range of projects that will shape Beaufort in the coming decades were up for discussion last week during the town's planning retreat.
Over the course of two days on March 9-10, commissioners and town staff gathered at the Train Depot in Beaufort to consider long-range outlooks for infrastructure improvements, waterfront assets, funding allocations and many other topics.
Mayor Sharon Harker explained the importance of the board coming together to reflect on accomplishments and renew the town's goals and strategies.
"A lot has changed in our town since we last met for our retreat," Harker said. "Growth is still occurring. There's more residential and renovations going on. New businesses are even finding their way to Beaufort as well. We're beginning to see some of the plans we're talking about years ago come to fruition. Government is not a stagnant process, so we still have a lot of work to do with a lot of projects in the queue."
According to current demographics released by the town, Beaufort has a population of 4,464, a median household income of $39,472, and 91.4% of residents are high school graduates, with 29.8% earning a college degree. There are 2,270 households with an average of 1.9 people per house, 3,018 housing units and an average value of $239,400 for owner-occupied housing.
Financial projections
The first item on the agenda was a financial review for fiscal year 2023. Estimates and projections show the town will bring in approximately $2.1 million dollars after expenses.
"I think it's important that we recognize that there is a significant increase of revenue over budget and a fairly significant estimate of expenses, both of which are good news to the town of Beaufort for this fiscal year," said Commissioner Charles "Bucky" Oliver.
Financials released by the town show Beaufort's greatest source of revenue continues to be ad valorem taxes on real estate and personal property.
Due to the increasing capital being projected for the general fund, commissioners spent a few hours Friday speaking with two potential financial advisors who could help with investment management, tax planning and detailed analysis of the town's estate.
At the board's regular meeting held Monday, March 13, a decision was made to hire one of the consultants as soon as a background check was completed. While no contracts were signed, both advisors estimated their services to cost the town approximately $25,000-$30,000 per year.
N.C. Department of Transportation
Transportation projects discussed during the retreat included a roundabout at N.C. Highway 101 and Live Oak Street and the replacement of a nearby drainage culvert.
Commissioners also considered upgrading the intersection and adding another roundabout at Mulberry, Lennoxville and Live Oak streets some time closer to 2030.
Active projects
In addition to looking toward future projects, commissioners and town staff mulled over currently active projects, such as the Cedar Street enhancement that includes stormwater bioswales to control runoff, pervious pavement in parking lanes and an asphalt surface for travel lanes.
Projects funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture will cost an estimated $23,579,000 with an annual debt service of $600,400 accrued from low-interest, long-term loans. The money will be used for the rehabilitation and replacement of portions of the town's aging water distribution, sewer collection and stormwater piping systems.
Approximately 33,600 feet of sewer line will be rehabilitated with 23,600 feet of pipeline slated to be replaced along 14 streets throughout the town.
Other active plans include comprehensive street resurfacing projects, a high-rate infiltration basin project and dredging projects in Bulkhead Channel 1 and Beaufort Harbor.
Space needs assessment
As the town is set to grow significantly in the next decade, so will the needs of the town's public works division, town hall and emergency responder departments.
A space needs study identified the three departments need to have larger buildings to work more efficiently and better use their resources.
Additionally, more than half of Beaufort's facilities have already outlived the average age for coastal buildings.
Based upon the assessment findings, conceptual facility layouts were presented based on property currently owned by the town with a 15-year horizon to accommodate their predicted needs.
Discussions were held to perhaps even combine the facilities into a new "town commons" area that would be fully available and open to the public for recreational use.
Waterfront enhancement projects
Discussions were held for the replacement of docks, bulkhead and boardwalks in the downtown area. Additional options included boardwalk expansion, dock reconfiguration, construction of a welcome center for transient boaters and tourists and a new, easily accessible fueling system.
The preliminary cost for all options is estimated at $20,000,000. Some considerations were would it be privately or publicly constructed and managed.
The Beaufort Harbor and Waterways Master Plan Advisory Committee's recommendations can be found online at www.beaufortnc.org/bc.
As the retreat came to a close, commissioners and town staff reflected on the planning progress that was made.
"I think it was a really good two days, really good discussion and a lot of information was put forward," Commissioner Bob Terwilliger. "We didn't always agree on everything, but I think we really started to probe where we could go and what we could do. I think that's the key to the future. Hopefully we can have another session in the fall to continue the dialogue."
More details on ongoing work in the town may be found on the newly updated website at www.beaufortnc.org/publicservices/page/ongoing-project-updates.
