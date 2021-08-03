Crews transport driver to hospital after collision on Highway 70 Tuesday afternoon

MOREHEAD CITY — A two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon resulted in one driver being transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at noon Tuesday for a motor vehicle collision on Highway 70 near Parker Honda. The Newport Fire Department, Morehead City Fire Department and Morehead City Police Department responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of Highway 70. The cars involved included a gray Honda Odyssey minivan and a black Toyota Camry passenger car. Mary Olsson of Newport, was driving the Odyssey, while Daniel Prier of Morehead City was driving the Camry.
Police Capt. Tim Guthrie was at the scene and said it appeared Ms. Olsson was at the median crossing near the entrance to the N.C. State Highway Patrol office making a lefthand turn into the eastbound lanes of Highway 70 as Mr. Prier was going east on the highway.
“(Ms. Olsson) attempted a U-turn in the highway,” Capt. Guthrie reported. “The Camry tried to turn left to avoid the collision.”
The two vehicles collided, causing the airbags to deploy. Mr. Prier went off the road into the median ditch. After first responders arrived, he was given medical transport to CHC.
Capt. Guthrie said as of Tuesday afternoon, the collision is still under investigation, though he said it appears Ms. Olsson may have failed to yield the right-of-way to Mr. Prier.
