County reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County reported three additional cases of COVID-19 Friday, putting the total number of confirmed cases at 403 heading into the weekend.
The number of active COVID-19 cases also increased by three to 77, while the county reports 320 people have recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Six Carteret County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
In addition, four COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, down from a high of eight patients reported earlier in the week.
The county provides coronavirus updates via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Government Facebook pages by about 4 p.m. weekdays. The website also contains a map showing confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code.
To date, the county reports 5,773 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with 5,132 negative test results, three inconclusive results and 235 test results pending.
