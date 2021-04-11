Ferry staffing shortage not expected to affect Cedar Island route

CEDAR ISLAND — The state’s ferry service is facing a shortage of workers that could affect schedules on certain routes this summer, but officials with the service say it won’t impact the Cedar Island route in Carteret County.
The Associated Press reported last week the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is having trouble filling positions for an expanded summer schedule this year. Jed Dixon, deputy director of the division, said the coronavirus pandemic prevented an annual job fair that typically helps recruit enough employees.
“We’re having a harder time than I can remember finding people,” he said.
Ferry division communications officer Tim Hass told the News-Times, however, the shortage won’t affect the Cedar Island-Ocracoke route this summer.
“The vast majority of our seasonal, temporary positions work at Hatteras,” he said.
Mr. Hass previously stated there’s a chance the ferry service won’t be able to run a full summer schedule if it doesn’t get the crews, but “the ferry division is doing everything humanly possible to not let that happen.”
That includes participating in an upcoming drive-thru job fair specifically for the ferry division hosted by NCWorks and Carteret Community College Wednesday, April 28. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the community college campus in the parking lot between the Crystal Coast Civic Center and the economic development building.
The AP reported the ferry service needs roughly 20 more employees across a range of positions, but Mr. Hass told the News-Times since the story originally ran in The Virginian-Pilot April 1, there has been an uptick in applications.
While the Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry route shouldn’t be affected by a staffing shortage, it has been impacted by severe shoaling outside Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor lately. All service on Pamlico Sound between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke has been suspended to allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s dredge Murden work in Bigfoot Slough channel to clear the shoaling issues.
NCDOT originally issued alternate ferry schedules for the routes and planned to finish the dredging work by March 30. After extending the alternate schedules twice, the ferry division announced Wednesday it is suspending all service on Pamlico Sound through Monday due to worsening conditions. The ferry division will reassess channel conditions Monday and make a decision on whether to resume services at that time.
North Carolina has a system of 22 ferries on seven routes that carry about 2 million people across the state’s waterways each year. It is the second largest ferry system in the nation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
